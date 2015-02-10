Lemony Snicket's latest is a good read

We read the book, "All The Wrong Questions: Lemony Snicket Shouldn't You Be In School?" (Little, Brown) and we loved it! First of all, Lemony Snicket is our all-time favorite author and we love all his other books too. We highly recommend you read this book and all the others in the series. You should read these books because the setting, characters, and story are great! We're not telling you anything else because we don't want to spoil anything. If you read these books, we hope you enjoy them as much as we did!