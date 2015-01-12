'Little Charmers' debuts on Nickelodeon

"Little Charmers," a new animated television series, airs on Nickelodeon Monday at noon and Nick Jr. at 8 p.m.

Preschoolers can enter a whimsical world to learn about the magic of friendship. Produced by Nelvana Enterprises and Spin Master Entertainment, the half-hour show follows best friends and Charmers-in-Training Hazel, Posie and Lavender as they attempt to solve everyday problems and find themselves in the middle of funny situations in the process. Over time, the three Charmers learn that with a little imagination, friendship and teamwork, they can overcome any magical mishap they encounter.

Wondering what the "Charmers" are all about? Take a look:

Hazel has a big heart. She's a curious girl who puts the finishing touches on all the spells.

Posie, a sweet and quirky "Spellerina," comes up with spells for any occasion with a song and dance in perfect tune.



Bright and feisty Lavender knows how to get to the point, stir up potions and put together hip fashions.

Kids can learn more about the show and play the Little Charmers Sticker Pictures game on nickjr.com and on the NickJr. app.