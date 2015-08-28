Long Island cousins to perform at U.S. Open

Long Island cousins Emery Kelly, 17, and Liam Attridge, 16 -- members of the pop group "Forever In Your Mind" -- return to the Long Island area to perform a free concert at noon Saturday during the U.S. Open's 20th Annual Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing.

"I'm very excited," Kelly said in a phone interview from California. "One, it's the U.S. Open. Two, it's near Long Island, so my family is going to be able to come. And three, we're going to have a lot of fun."

Kelly grew up in Holbrook and Attridge grew up in Ronkonkoma; their moms are sisters. Both are now being home-schooled in Los Angeles while they pursue a musical career along with their third group member, Ricky Garcia, 16, of Texas. Kelly and Garcia met on X Factor USA, and were put together by Simon Cowell. After the show finished, Attridge was added to the group.

Garcia also stars in the new Disney TV series "Best Friends Whenever," and the group recorded the theme song to the show. Their single "Sweet Little Something" was recently the #1 song on Radio Disney. The boys are currently recording their debut album, due for release later this year.

