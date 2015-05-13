Family-friendly fishing events on Long Island

Want to get your kids into fishing? Here are five long island events to help reel them in.

JR. ANGLER FRESHWATER 'CATCH AND RELEASE' FISHING TOURNAMENT. Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, 631-265-1054, nysparks.com Call or check website for details, reservations required, accepted two weeks prior, space is limited. Bait is supplied, limited supply of equipment. Fee $15 plus $8 parking fee. Date 9 a.m. June 6.

I FISH NY FAMILY FISHING CLINIC. Deep Pond, Wading River (Schiff Scout Reservation), 631-444-0283, nysparks.com Basic instruction on how to fish, loaner rods and free bait available. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 20.

I FISH NY FAMILY FISHING CLINIC. Lake Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Brookhaven), Lake Shore Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-444-0283, nysparks.com Basic instruction on how to fish, preregistration required, space is limited, loaner rods and free bait available. Fee Free. Date 6 p.m. July 15.

FAMILY FRESHWATER FISHING CLINIC. Hempstead Lake State Park, Southern State Parkway, West Hempstead, 631-444-0283, nysparks.com Basic instruction on how to fish for the entire family. Open fishing. Fee Free, $8 parking; limited to 150 participants; must preregister. Date 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 1.

FALL FAMILY FISHING AND CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL. Hempstead Lake State Park, Southern State Parkway, West Hempstead, 516-766-1029, 631-444-0283, nysparks.com Includes fly-fishing instruction, casting for pumpkin contest, fish-cleaning services and more. Children's activities including pumpkin decorating, pony rides and magic show. Held at McDonald Pond, inclement weather may cancel; no rain date. Free loaner rods and free bait available. Fee Free, $8 parking fee. Date10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 17.