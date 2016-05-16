Long Island teen wows coaches on ‘La Voz Kids’ TV show

A 13-year-old from Huntington wowed the coaches on Sunday night’s episode of “La Voz Kids,” a Spanish-language television talent series on Telemundo.

Chloe Wheeler, a seventh-grader at the J. Taylor Finley Middle School, sang “Maria Bonita” for the coaches during the “Blind Auditions” segment of the series.

During the blind auditions, three coaches are deciding who they would like to have on their team for the remainder of the competition. The coaches — Daddy Yankee, Natalia Jiménez and Pedro Fernández — are basing their decisions solely on the vocal talent of the candidate; their backs are to the singer and they are seated in revolving chairs. Once they decide they want to work with a candidate, a coach pushes a red button and the chair spins to face the singer. If more than one coach pushes their button, the singer gets to choose who he or she wants to work with; if no coach pushes the button, the candidate is eliminated.

In Chloe’s case, all three coaches wanted her on their team and gave her a standing ovation; one of them called her a “formidable talent.” She picked Fernandez. Chloe says on the show that her Mexican grandmother taught her to speak and sing in Spanish, and that, although her “abuela” has since died, she would be very proud of Chloe for carrying on her Latino heritage.

To watch Chloe’s performance, click here: http://nwsdy.li/chloesings and to vote for Chloe, click here: http://nwsdy.li/chloevote