The cool new craze is Lulu DK tattoos. You can see them everywhere and on almost everyone! I like them because they help bring out your personality with all the different designs. You might want to try the Indigo line or Golden I line. If you don’t want to wear these temporary tattoos, the clothing line is just as cool. There are T-shirts, furniture, bags, fabric and more. After you find them on your friends, you can find more online at luludk.com