‘Lumberjanes: Unicorn Power’ review: Girls in action

I read the book “Lumberjanes: Unicorn Power” by Mariko Tamaki (Amulet). It’s a pretty wild story about five girls who go on an unbelievable journey together. These girls attend a summer camp and do things to earn badges. They earn badges for adventurous tasks such as welding metal. They also earn badges for following the rules.

The main characters — April, Jo, Mal, Molly and Ripley — find themselves in a cabin in Roanoke. While adventuring in the Roanoke Forest to acquire a special nature badge, they find many interesting things. One ridiculous group of creatures that the girls encounter is a blessing of farting unicorns.

I enjoyed this book because it was a quick and easy read. I found this book to be funny yet interesting. I wish it was a graphic novel. Overall it was entertaining, and it will grab your attention with all its action.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5