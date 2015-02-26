Manhasset author of 'Teeth Fairies' signs book on LI

The classic tale of the Tooth Fairy gets a modern twist in the new book "Teeth Fairies: A Baby Teeth Tradition." Manhasset author Ingrid Bencosme will be signing copies on Long Island.

From about 5 to 12 years of age, the average child loses 20 baby teeth. The new book and its accompanying doll set aim to help children and parents through the tooth-losing process, a whimsical and fun idea Bencosme used with her own children.

Similar to the beloved Elf on the Shelf, this is how the experience works: When your child gets a loose tooth, a fairy will arrive in the home. Kids can name the fairy and find her at home every morning when she returns from "Tooth Fairyland."

Each child's fairy will watch over and record the child's dental habits and healthy eating choices. The fairy will become an official tooth fairy when your child places a fallen tooth in the fairy's crown pocket. The best part for parents? No more worrying about waking your sleeping child. The fairy will then leave your child a surprise and return every time the child gets a loose tooth.

The Teeth Fairies box set comes with a fairy doll and a hardcover book with pages that can be personalized, as well as a page to record tooth-loss details.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Anything that encourages reading, writing and imagination, I’m all for,” said Bencosme. “As a mom of three [four is on the way], I really want to make the most of these experiences in my children’s lives. They grow up so fast, and there is a very small window of opportunity to make things magical and so special for them.”

Bencosme will be at The Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St., Port Washington, (516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com) signing copies of her new book Saturday at 11 a.m. The book and doll set retails for $49.99. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Communities In Schools, the nation's largest dropout prevention organization, to keep more kids healthy and in school.

For more information, visit teethfairies.com.