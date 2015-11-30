Meeting singer, actress Victoria Justice

Have you ever had an experience where something really good comes out of something really bad? That’s what happened to me in Manhattan with my family. We were going to a restaurant, but my dad and brother got lost on their way there and my family got separated. My mom called my dad to find out where he was and go get him but it was too loud to hear anything, except the fact that they were across a busy New York street. It was honestly a horrible situation, but then I turned around. Standing right behind me was one of my favorite celebrities. I was confused because I wasn’t sure if it was her, and excited because if it was her then I would have the chance to meet singer and actress Victoria Justice. It was her and I got to take a picture with her.

I have learned from this event that you have to accept the bad things because good things may come out of them. Take my experience, for example. If my family hadn’t gotten separated then I wouldn’t have met Victoria! It seems that everything happens for a reason.