My Cub Scout pack’s overnight visit to Battleship Cove

Being a Cub Scout is awesome. One of my favorite parts is when my Cub Scout pack visits Battleship Cove in Fall River, Massachusetts, where we get to sleep overnight on the USS Massachusetts.

The USS Massachusetts is a Navy battleship that fought in World War II and was turned into a war memorial and museum. You can explore the entire ship and learn about how each part worked and even sleep in the actual bunks that the sailors used.

The USS Massachusetts is not the only ship in Battleship Cove. You can also go aboard the destroyer USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., a World War II submarine named the USS Lionfish, two PT boats and a Russian-built warship called the Hiddensee.

One of the best activities during the visit to Battleship Cove is the scavenger hunt. They give you a sheet of questions with clues about things to find. Searching for the answers really helps you learn about the ships and life aboard them. If you answer all the questions, you will get a prize at the gift shop.

I visited Battleship Cove two times as a Cub Scout and I loved it both times. I encourage everyone to go to Battleship Cove as a Scout or with their family.

Plan your visit by checking out the website, battleshipcove.org