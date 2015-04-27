My elephant collection

When it comes to elephants, you can say I am expert. They are my favorite animals, whether on television, in books at zoos or my fabulous collection of stuffed animals. I just simply love elephants. If it was possible to have one as my pet, I would, but I don't think my mother would approve of it.

My collection of stuffed elephants is unique. All my elephants are named. It's more fun that way. Each of my elephants is named with a special meaning. First I have Babyphant; he wears his own diaper just like normal babies. The second is Peanut. My sister got him for me when she saw it at the mall. When she got home she noticed that he had the same birthday as me. The third one is Dumbo. He was a Christmas gift last year. He can play "Jingle Bells" and wiggle his ears at the same time. The fourth one is Thunder. I also got him for Christmas. You can toss him, throw him and he always lands on his feet. The names go on and on such as Ellie, Elly B, Gammy, Ella, Phant, Tiny, Palephant, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Flashphant, LEphent, and many more. When I make my bed all my elephants cover the entire bed. So I can say I have a stuffed elephant comforter. I also have sheets, a big pillow and blankets that have elephants printed on them.