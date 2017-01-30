My family’s growing sports memorabilia collection

Some people might think my dad, brother and I are baseball and hockey fanatics, and they would be right! We like to play sports, attend sporting events, and watch the games on TV together. Our memorabilia collection started in 1990 when my dad went to his first memorabilia show. The show was made up of former baseball players and vendors selling baseball cards, yearbooks and event programs. My dad purchased autographs from Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio and Willie Mays. From that moment my dad was hooked and he could not wait for the next show.

Fast forward 27 years, and my brother and I enjoy going to these autograph shows with my dad. My first show I went to meet the hockey player Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. I was only about 4. This past year we had the opportunity to meet Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom, both Mets pitchers. Their hair looks a lot longer in person than it does on TV. When we shook hands their hands wrapped around my entire hand and wrist — they were huge!

Our collection includes more than 80 signed baseballs, 15 hockey pucks, 5 baseball bats and so many pictures and posters we can’t even hang them all up. But my favorites are my signed pictures of Noah Syndergaard and my all-time favorite hockey player Sidney Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins center.