My grandfather's collection of nautical knickknacks

My grandfather owns a collection of ships in bottles, fishing hooks, duck figures, and fun fisherman decorations. He even made a wreath out of fishing decorations. My grandfather -- Louis Schumejda -- was in the Navy and loves the sea. He always enjoys his annual fishing trips with his son and grandsons. The most interesting thing that he owns is a sword made from an actual swordfish's nose.

He loves to collect duck figures, too. He has several of them on his desk. To me they are so cute, but to him they are very precious objects. He has quite a few ships in bottles in all different shapes, sizes and colors. My favorite one is the clear all-glass one that sits on top of a shelf in the guest room. He has a clear glass case in the basement and in it are all different kinds of fishhooks.

My grandfather is one of the most awesome people in the world. Whenever my family goes over to his house, my grandfather always has something new to show us. Everything he collects has a meaning, and even if it doesn't he'll find one. I hope one day I will be able to collect items as cool as the ones my grandfather has.