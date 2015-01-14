My snow globe collection

Have you ever seen 84 snow globes fit on four shelves? It's like an airport in my room. I have all kinds of snow globes. There are some from Wisconsin, Broadway shows, Italy, London and even Dubai. Once you get just one, you have a desire for more. It's like taking a bite out of a delicious cupcake. You just have to eat more. If you ever look closely into a snow globe, you see people, buildings, animals, water and tiny plastic snowflakes. You better be careful. They break very easily.

My favorite snow globe is from Maine. I was at visiting day with my parents and grandparents when we got to camp. They were handing out snow globes and my dad got me one. Snow globes are so much fun to collect. You should start now.