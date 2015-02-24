My summers at grandpa's farm in Haiti

Have you ever farmed before? I am thrilled to say that I have. My grandpa has a farm in Haiti.

Every summer, I have the opportunity to visit him and help on the farm. I plant the corn, lettuce, and my favorite fruit, papaya.

The crops get sold to local villages, and my grandfather often donates to the poor. In addition to crops, there are many different types of animals, such as ponies, chickens, roosters, goats and cows.

I assist with grooming the ponies, and my favorite is named Lucky. I am lucky and happy that my grandpa is a farmer. I have learned so much from him.