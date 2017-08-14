National Park Service puts out free solar eclipse activity book for kids

Help your kids become Junior Ranger Eclipse Explorers with a free, downloadable booklet put out by the National Park Service in conjunction with The Planetary Society.

The 2017 North American Eclipse Explorer activity book features a cartoon version of Bill Nye (The Science Guy) teaming up with Junior Ranger Calisa to lead kids through the 12-page workbook.

The booklet explains the different kind of eclipses, how to protect your eyes, stories of what ancient cultures thought of eclipses and more. It concludes with a Eclipse Exlorer certificate that can be signed by a park ranger at any local national park.

Download and print a booklet from nps.gov.