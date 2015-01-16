Netflix premieres 'The Adventures of Puss in Boots'

Netflix is debuting "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" Friday, Jan. 16.

Just in time for the the premiere, DreamWorks Animation's beloved feline friend Puss in Boots and Jayma Mays (Dulciena) call all cat-lebrities, celebs with cats, and everyone with a pet to celebrate the importance of pet adoption on national "Dress Up Your Pet Day."

Netflix will air five brand-new episodes of "The Adventures of Puss in Boots," following the beloved feline hero as he dons his signature footwear and springs to action when he accidentally breaks the magical spell that protects the hidden city of San Lorenzo. The series stars Eric Bauza as Puss in Boots, Jayma Mays as Puss' fellow feline love interest, Dulcinea, Laraine Newman as Pajuna, Paul Rugg as Artephius and more.

To help raise awareness of pet adoption, use the hashtag #Pussinboots, #PetAdoptions and #DressUpYourPetDay on Friday. Social media celebrity cats, Nala the Cat, Hamilton the Hipster Cat, Ssm Has Eyebrows and Kimchi Kitty have already joined the movement on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.