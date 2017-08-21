New American Girl doll, Nanea from Hawaii, debuts

American Girl’s newest BeForever character, a 9-year-old Hawaiian girl growing up on the island of Oahu in 1941, launches Monday, Aug. 21.

Nanea Mitchell’s Pearl Harbor-era character illuminates the weeks leading up to and the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The Nanea collection features an 18-inch doll with hazel eyes, and dark brown hair, as well as several 1940s-era, Hawaiian-inspired doll outfits and Nanea-inspired apparel for girls. Her story is written by Newbery Honor Award-winning author Kirby Larson.

On Aug. 25, 26 and 27, American Girl’s Manhattan retail store is hosting debut events to introduce girls to Nanea’s world in 1941 Hawaii. Girls will enjoy a free craft, a doll drawstring bag giveaway and a chance to win a Nanea doll.

For more information about events and prices, visit americangirl.com.