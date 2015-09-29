New gallery opens at Children's Museum of Manhattan

A new, interactive gallery called "NYC & Me: A Little Bite of the Big Apple" has opened at the Children's Museum of Manhattan at 212 W. 83rd St. It focuses on the sights and sounds of New York.

Kids can drive preschool-size taxis and police cars, issue parking tickets and building permits, learn to parallel park, build little skyscrapers, pretend to be street performers, run an international food cart and even imagine they are the mayor.

The gallery is included with museum admission of $12 for children and adults; $8 for senior citizens 65 and older, and free for babies younger than 1. The gallery will be open through Jan. 18, 2016. For more information, call 212-721-1223 or visit cmom.org.