New personalized gear for kids

Does your child like to express their own personality? Here are ways your children can personalize some of their favorite products.

ISlide lets kids choose the look of athletic slides from a number of colors and then customize them with a choice of symbols and designs. They can also upload their own logos, patterns, text or photos. $40 to $60 at islideusa.com.

The AttachaPack backpack lets kids change the exterior pockets depending on their mood or the seasons. Back pockets and side pockets can be customized by zipping them on and off. AttachaPack also offers accessories such as sports-themed zipper pulls, charms, clip-on key chains and more. Backpacks start at $49.99 at attachapack.com.

Jazz up leggings with Hemlets, created by a 14-year-old girl. Hemlets are cuffs that can be added to leggings to give them some pizzazz. Slip the cuff over the foot and set it over the hem of the leggings. A Velcro-like material grabs the fiber of leggings so cuff stays put. Dozens of patterns/colors at hemlets.com for $10 a pair.