'Nightmares' review: It's full of adventure

I loved the book "Nightmares" by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller (Delacourte Press). It was full of adventure. The book held my interest from beginning to end. I think adults would enjoy it too. My mom did.

Charlie Laird is the main character in "Nightmares." He is almost positive that his stepmom is a witch. Charlie is having lots of nightmares and some are even coming true. Will Charlie be able to defeat his bad dreams or will they take him over for good? Read the book to find out what happens. It's for ages 8 and older.Rating: 4.5 smiles