Olive Garden and My Gym plan: 'Parents' Night Out'

Head to your local Olive Garden on Feb. 20 and the Italian dining chain will pick up the baby-sitting tab as part of its "Parents Night Out" campaign.

Olive Garden and My Gym, a children's fitness franchise, teamed up to give parents a break while their kids enjoy an evening of free games and activities.

Here's how it works: At 6 p.m., drop off your registered child/children at a participating My Gym. Visit Olive Garden for dinner and, at the end of your evening, bring your Olive Garden receipt to My Gym for check-out while you pick up your kids.

Contact the nearest My Gym location to confirm participation and register for Olive Garden's "Parents' Night Out." Space is limited to about 30 children per location, and reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. A deposit is required.

Here are the Long Island Olive Garden and My Gym locations participating:

My Gym (128 West Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station)

My Gym (955 West Montauk Hwy., West Babylon)

My Gym (1320 Stony Brook Rd., Stony Brook)

The closest Olive Garden restaurants are at 5598 Sunrise Hwy. in Massapequa and 257 Centereach Rd. in Centereach.

Visit OliveGarden.com for more information.