Nassau County summer camps 2015 open houses

These are some scheduled 2015 open houses for Nassau County summer camps. Call to confirm dates and times.

ATLANTIC BEACH

Skudin Surf Summer Camp, Skudin Surf, New Plaza Beach Club, 1815 Ocean Blvd., 516-318-3993, skudinsurf.com. Ages: Beginners to an experienced surfer ages 5-15; those 16 and older can enroll in adult camp. Fees: Check website or call. Specialties: The children's and adult surf camp in Atlantic Beach is a half-day program for beginners to an experienced surfer; check website for times and schedule. New this year: Counselor-in-Training (CIT) Program. Other location: Long Beach at Long Beach Boulevard and Shore Road. Children's surf camp in Long Beach is a half-day program from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for beginners to an experienced surfer. New this year: Counselor-in-Training (CIT) Program. Check website for other locations and full-day camp program.

BETHPAGE

Sportime, 101 Norcross Ave., 516-933-8500, sportimeny.com. Ages: 3 to 14. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: 10 and under tennis, tennis and sports programs. The summer curriculum offers campers instruction, recreation and friendly competition in a wide variety of indoor and outdoor sports activities, including tennis, soccer and more. Each activity is introduced in daily classes designed to teach sport-specific skills, followed by afternoon minigames, competitions and tournaments. Note: Also in Lynbrook, Massapequa, Roslyn and Syosset. Camp varies by location.

Sportime Multisport, 4105 Hempstead Tpke., 516-731-4432, sportimeny.com. Ages: 3 to 14. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Volleyball and hockey programs. The summer curriculum offers campers instruction, recreation and friendly competition in a wide variety of indoor sports activities. Each activity is introduced in daily classes designed to teach sport-specific skills, followed by afternoon minigames and competitions. Note: Also in Lynbrook, Massapequa, Roslyn, Syosset and Bethpage. Camp varies by location.

BROOKVILLE

LuHi Summer Program, 131 Brookville Rd., 516-626-1100, luhisummercamps.org. Ages: 4-17. Fees: Starting at $1,100 for two weeks. Specialties: Full day; on-site swimming, sports, dance, art programs, LuHi Sampler program and more. New this year: Early Hit Tennis at Glen Head Racquet Club. Note: Door-to-door transportation included; lunch available ($65 for two weeks). New this year: STEAM (Science, Technology, Education, Arts and Mathematics) program. Open houses: noon-3 p.m. March 15 and April 26

CEDARHURST

JCC of the Greater Five Towns, Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds, Camp location: 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights. 516-569-6733. Ages: 5-14. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full day; on-site swimming, arts and crafts, sports, drama, archery, ropes course, horseback riding, zip line, daily trips and extended trips out of state. Note: Door-to-door transportation; snacks available.

EAST ROCKAWAY

Rolling River Day Camp, 477 Ocean Ave., 516-593-2267, rollingriver.com, camp@rollingriver.com. Ages: 3 to 15. Fees: Call or go to website for rates. Specialties: Sports, creative arts, aquatics, boating program and more. New this year: playground extension and seascape. Open house tours: Rock the River Spring Festival noon4 p.m. April 25 (raindate April 26).

FARMINGDALE

Future Stars Day Camps, Two Nassau camp locations: SUNY College at Old Westbury, 223 Store Hill Rd., and Farmingdale State College, 2350 Broadhollow Rd., 516-876-3490, fscamps.com. Ages: Kindergarten to grade 10. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Sports. Open houses in Nold Hall Athletics building: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, March 7 and March 8.

FREEPORT

Twin Oaks Country Day School and Camp, 458 Babylon Tpke., 516-623-4550, twinoaksdaycamp.com, camp.twinoaks@gmail.com. Ages: 2-13. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Swimming, sports, arts and crafts, woodworking, theater and music. Weekly fun themes in which the campers in every age group participate. Campgrounds include two heated pools, a pool slide, four playgrounds, a physical fitness center featuring a climbing wall, ball wall, a rope bridge, tennis, and basketball courts, a multipurpose rink, playing fields, turf soccer field and turf baseball field, 12 blowups on the grounds and air-conditioned dance studio, indoor gymnasium, theater and crafts centers. Gemini Adventure, grades 4-6, two days of travel to local attractions such as Adventureland, Yankees games, Broadway shows; Gemini Travel for grades 5-9, two overnight trips. Open houses: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 7, March 8, March 21, March 22, April 18, May 3, May 9, May 10, May 17, May 30, June 6, June 7, June 13 and June 14; also Spring Fling, noon-2 p.m. April 25

GARDEN CITY

Destination Science Camp, locations: Garden City, Jericho, Manhasset, Merrick, and Wantagh. 888-909-2822, destinationscience.org. Ages: 5 to 11. Fees: $379 weekly, $758 two weeks, $1,107 three weeks, $1,476 four weeks. Specialty: The camp builds a love of science starting at an early age. All-new programs include: Amazing Superhero Science, Dino-Robot Creators and Raging Chemistry, Roaring Rockets and Astronaut Detectives, Rock N' Roll Gizmos and Gadgets. Note: Extended care available.

Space and S.T.E.M. Summer Camp at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, 1 Davis Ave., 516-572-4066, cradleofaviation.org. Ages: 9-12, Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full five-day (9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.) minicamps. Campers will explore, interact, experiment and create focused on S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math); participants will use the museum's collection of air and spacecraft, Nunley's Carousel and the JetBlue Theater Planetarium. Weekly camp themes.

GLEN COVE

North Shore Day Camp, 85 Crescent Beach Rd., 516-676-0904, northshoredaycamp.com. Ages: 2 ½ -15. Three- to eight-week sessions from June 29 to Aug 21. Fees: $4,950-$9,375. Specialties: Full athletic and outdoor adventure program, golf academy, performing and visual arts, computers, cooking, academic enrichment and Red Cross swim instruction. A wide variety of athletic and nonathletic electives offered. Transportation and lunch included. New this year: Yoga, zumba, strength and agility training, specialized sport clinics and innovative art and science programs. Open houses: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 15 and April 19

YMCA at Glen Cove Day Camp, 125 Dosoris Lane, 516-671-8270, ext. 28, ymcali.org. Ages 3 to 15. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full day, half day for 3- to 5-year-olds; on-site swimming, adventure course and arts and crafts. New this year: Junior travel camp (grades 4-6). Note: Transportation is available. Open houses: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 7, March 7, March 28, April 25 and May 16.

GREENVALE

Gan Israel Day Camp, office: 210 Forest Dr., East Hills. Campgrounds: Harbor Hill School, 3 Glen Cove Rd., Greenvale. 516-484-3500, GanIsraelRoslyn.com. info@GanIsraelRoslyn.com. Ages: 18 months to 15 years, all are welcome regardless of religious observance or affiliation. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Kiddie camp, main division, pioneers, CIT teen travel camp featuring three-day road trips, sports, art, twice-weekly trips, swimming, tennis camp, horseback riding, "choose-a-camp" electives: karate, science, circus arts, drumming and more. Note: Door-to-door bus transportation and hot kosher lunch are available.

LIU Post Youth Camps, 720 Northern Blvd., 516-299-4004, liu.edu/post/youthcamps, post-youthcamps@liu.edu. Located on the campus of LIU Post. Ages: 5 to 14. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full day, air-conditioned classrooms, a recreation facility with indoor swimming pool, nature trails, academic enrichment, state-of-the-art computer labs as well as cooking labs and grassy playing fields, cheerleading, horseback riding and performing arts. Open houses: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 14, Feb. 28, March 14, March 28, April 11 and April 25.

HEMPSTEAD

Hofstra University Summer Camp, 250 Hofstra University, 516-463-2267, hofstra.edu/camp, ce-camps@hofstra.edu. Ages: 5-18. Fees: See website. Specialties: Full-day, on-site swimming, athletics, academics, arts. Full-day sports camps, video game mania, forensic science, Minecraft builders club, LI ecology, marine exploration, pre-collegiate career discovery, culinary program, veterinary program, criminal justice program and a one-week overnight camp program. New this year: Baseball camp, ice skating, dinosaur adventures, art for video games, music for video games, advanced culinary program. Note: Transportation and lunch included. Open houses: noon-2 p.m. Feb. 8 and April 18 at the physical education center.

LIDO BEACH

Malibu Beach Camp, 1500 Lido Blvd., 516-670-1055, malibubeachcamp.com. Ages: 3-13. Dates and Fees: See website. Specialties: Full-day, half-day option for 3- to 5-year-olds; AC facility available; sports, aquatics, creative and performing arts, yoga, cheerleading, CIT program and special event days and lacrosse week. Note: Lunch included. Early drop-off available.

LOCUST VALLEY

Friends Academy Summer Camps, Duck Pond Road, 516-393-4207, fasummercamp.org, camp@fa.org. Ages: 2 1/2-15. Fees: Call or check website. Specialties: Full-day, half-day option for 2 1/2- to 5-year-olds; on-site swimming; more than 30 courses, arts, computers and travel (3rd through 10th grades), state-of-the-art playground, dodgeball camp and FA Bakery, STEM camp (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), CSI crime, marine science, geocaching camp, Minecraft/game design, digital storytelling, and robotics. Note: Transportation and meals included. Open houses: Saturdays.

Portledge Summer Adventures, 355 Duck Pond Rd., 516-750-3104, portledge.org/summeradventures, mworth@portledge.org. Ages: 2-16. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full and mini days; early childhood program, arts, science, drama, sports, online learning opportunities, golf, ballet studio, fashion illustration, STEM programs for middle and upper students, algebra, eometry, Spanish 1, and French 1 for credit and more. New this year: engineering and technology classes and gardening. Open houses: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 21, March 8, April 11, April 26 and May 17. Call for additional dates and tours.

LYNBROOK

Sportime, 175 Merrick Rd., 516-364-2727, sportimeny.com. Ages: 3 to 16. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Preschool, multisport and tennis programs provide campers with professional instruction and friendly recreation; activities include basketball, soccer, hockey, arts and crafts, and more; also offers specialties in tennis including high performance, basketball, and volleyball. Note: Also in Massapequa, Roslyn, Syosset and Bethpage. Camp varies by location.

MASSAPEQUA

Schiff Scout Reservation Cub World, office: 544 Broadway, 516-797-7600, ext. 108. See description under Wading River for details.

Sportime, 5600 Old Sunrise Hwy., 516-799-3550, sportimeny.com. Ages: 3 to 14. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: 10 and under tennis, tennis and sports programs. The summer curriculum offers campers instruction, recreation and friendly competition in a wide variety of indoor and outdoor sports activities, including tennis, soccer and more. Each activity is introduced in daily classes designed to teach sport-specific skills, followed by afternoon minigames, competitions and tournaments. Note: Also in Lynbrook, Roslyn, Syosset and Bethpage. Camp varies by location.

MERRICK

Gan Israel Day Camps, 2083 Seneca Gate, 516-833-3057, campgi.com, chanie@campgi.com. Ages: 18 months to 4. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full- and half-day camp with sports, trips, drama, water play, crafts, karate, drumming, theme weeks, and stories, games and spirited songs. Note: Kosher meals included; before and aftercare available.

Merrick Woods Country Day School, 1075 Merrick Ave., 516-483-7272, merrickwoods.com. Ages: 3 to 15. Fees: Call for tuition and fees. Specialties: Full day; half day for 3- to 5-year-olds; on-site swimming, sports, gymnastics, drama, travel programs for teens and tweens. Note: Transportation included; meals provided if purchased. Open houses: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from March until camp starts.

OCEANSIDE

Maximum Travel Camp, headquarters: 3132 Long Beach Rd., 516-594-2000, maximumtravelcamp.com, info@maximumtours.com. Ages: 10 to 14 years. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Travel camp; only for Nassau County residents; day and overnight trips. Note: Transportation and meals included. Open house: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 14.

OLD WESTBURY

Future Stars Day Camps, SUNY College at Old Westbury, 223 Store Hill Rd., 516-876-3490, fscamps.com. See Farmingdale listing for open house details.

Camp Jacobson, 340 Wheatley Rd., Old Westbury, 516-626-1094, campjacobson@sjjcc.org, campjacobson.com. Ages: 3-16. Eight sessions from June 29 to Aug. 21. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: sports, swimming, adventure, art, science and nature, three pools, mini-golf, trips and special events. Lunch provided. Transportation available. Extended care available, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OYSTER BAY

The WaterFront Center Summer Programs, 1 West End Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-922-7245, thewaterfrontcenter.org. Ages: Grades 1-12. Fees: $280-$1,250 per session. Register your child to participate in Marine Discovery and Sailing Programs or Junior Sailing Programs. Marine Discovery Programs engage youth through habitat exploration, beach activities, marine arts and sciences, and on-the-water activities including kayaking and sailing on Christeen. Junior Sailing programs are designed to promote skill progression and continuity. Small class size and personalized instruction accelerate learning for all skill levels. Open houses: 1-3 p.m. April 12 and May 9

PLAINVIEW

Miss Sue's Summer Fun, 1191 Old Country Rd., 516-938-0894, misssues.com. Ages: 2 1/2-5. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Age-appropriate facility, two swimming pools, swimming instruction, 12-foot climbing wall, six-station rain forest canopy zip line, tennis, soccer, softball, art and crafts, music, karate and more. New this year: advanced sports program. Open houses: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays beginning in February

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Center for Science Teaching and Learning, 1450 Tanglewood Rd., 516-764-0045, cstl.org. Fees: check website. Camp Discovery, ages: 4 to 12. Specialties: Full-day program at Tanglewood Preserve from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday; hands-on investigations and fun experiments all summer long; also includes activities in team activities and challenges, special events and field trips. Camp Teen Venture, ages: 13-16. Specialties: Traveling camp where each day teenagers discover Long Island's sometimes hidden secrets by going on great field trips. The themes are Engineering Wonders, Marine Discoveries, Animal Adventures, Transportation Marvels and Tech Trek. Open house: 10 a.m.-noon March 15.

Long Island Motion Picture Arts Center & Museum, Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., 516-507-9570, madisontheatreny.org. Ages: Fundamental's group ages 9 to 12 and Intermediate/Advance group ages 13 and older. Fees: Fundamental's group $1,295 for four weeks June 29 to July 24; Intermediate/Advanced group $1,295 for four weeks June 29 to July 24. Specialties: Fundamental's group will learn line animation, stop motion animation, scriptwriting, movie special effects and act, cast, and produce a film project. The Intermediate/Advanced group learns aspects of filmmaking, including Digital Cinematography, history of film and changing technology, script writing, story boards, advanced film production, film editing lighting, sound recording, studio mixing, CGI Computer and green screen technology. Advanced campers will write, produce and edit their own film projects. Camp provides use of professional motion picture equipment and will produce a film. On Aug. 7, there will be a red-carpet film screening debut of the finished film. Note: Campers provide their own transportation.

Summer Theatre Camp at Madison Theatre Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-323-4446, madisontheatreny.org. Ages: 9-18. Monday-Friday, July 6-July 31 (July 6 for Pre-Professional programs). Call for fees. Specialties: Summer Music Institute, Musical Theatre Institute, Pre-Professional Orchestral and Symphonic Music Intensive, Advance Film Making Camp. Taught by CAP21 instructors. Auditions:call for appointment.

ROSLYN

Buckley Day Camp, 2 I.U. Willets Rd., 516-365-7760, buckleycamp.com, buckleycamp@buckelycamp.com. Ages: 18 months to 15. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full days for ages 4 to 15; half-days for 18 months to 5; on-site swimming, sports, art, educational workshops, drama, cooking; tennis courts, four heated pools, 25 acres, boating pond, computer/science labs, playground, martial arts, dance and CIT program. Note: Door-to-door air-conditioned transportation, meals and snacks included.Gan Israel Day Camp, office: 210 Forest Dr., East Hills. Campgrounds: Harbor Hill School, 3 Glen Cove Rd., Greenvale. 516-484-3500, GanIsraelRoslyn.com. info@GanIsraelRoslyn.com. See description under Greenvale.

Nassau County Museum of Art Summer Art Lab, 1 Museum Dr., Roslyn Harbor, 516-484-9338, ext. 28, nassaumuseum.org. Ages: 5-13 (5-8 years old 9 a.m.-noon; 9-13 years old 1-4 p.m.) Two two-week sessions starting July 27 and August 10. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: experiments in art and science, outdoor hikes, museum visits and expertly guided art making in areas such as printmaking, sculpture, collage and painting.

Pierce Country Day Camp, 37 Mineola Ave., 516-621-2211, piercecamps.com, info@piercecamps.com. Ages: 3 to 13. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full day, mini day for 3- and 4-year-olds; on-site swimming, turf field, team sports, yoga, dance, arts and crafts and soccer. Note: Transportation and meals included. Open houses: noon-3 p.m. Feb. 7-8, Feb. 28, March 1, March 14-15, March 28-29, April 18-19, May 2-3, May 16,17, May 30-31, June 13-14, no appointment necessary.

Shibley Day Camp, 175 Warner Ave., 516-621-8777, shibleydaycamp.com, director@shibleydaycamp.com. Ages: 3 to 13. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full day, mini day; on-site swimming, five heated pools, sports, go-carts, air bungee, crafts, waterslides, Tae Kwon Do, cheerleading, Zumba offered. New this year: Junior zip line and Legoland. Note: Air-conditioned transportation and hot meals included. Sportime, 1 Landing Rd., Roslyn, 516-484-9222, sportimecamps.com/ros. Ages: 3 to 14. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Ten and Under Tennis, Tennis and Sports programs. The summer curriculum offers campers instruction, recreation and friendly competition in a wide variety of indoor and outdoor sports activities, including tennis, soccer and more. Each activity is introduced in daily classes designed to teach sport-specific skills, followed by afternoon minigames, competitions and tournaments. Note: Also in Lynbrook, Massapequa, Syosset and Bethpage. Camp varies by location.

ROSLYN HEIGHTS

Beth Sholom Day Camp, 401 Roslyn Rd., 516-621-9257, office@bethsholomdaycamp.com. Ages: 3 to 15. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full and mini days; on-site swimming, sports, arts and crafts, music, Hebrew culture. Note: This is a nut-free facility. Transportation and kosher meals included.

SYOSSET

Greentrees Country Day School and Camp, 247 Jackson Ave., 516-921-4949, greentreesschoolandcamp.com, info@greentreesschoolandcamp.com; Ages: 2 to 8 years old; Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Specializing in the younger camper, mid- and full-day programs also a toddler program with half- and full-day available; Daily on-site swimming and Red Cross swim instruction, as well as music, dance, arts and crafts, sports, gymnastics, science, zip line, karate, tennis, soccer, field day, kidz choice days, theme weeks, summer reading club, special events and visitors such as FunBus. Note: Before and after camp care, hot lunch and bus transportation available.Sportime, 75 Haskett Dr., 516-364-2727, sportimeny.com. Ages: 3 to 16. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Preschool, multisport and tennis programs provide campers with professional instruction and friendly recreation; activities include basketball, soccer, hockey, arts and crafts, and more; also offers specialties in tennis including high performance, basketball, and volleyball. Note: Also in Lynbrook, Massapequa, Roslyn and Bethpage. Camp varies by location.

WESTBURY

Red Robin Country Day School and Camp, 878 Jericho Tpke., 516-334-1144, redrobindaycamp.com. Ages: 2-12 camp, 2-5 day school. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full and half days, treehouse, on-site swimming, sports instruction, deck and field hockey, lacrosse, tennis, softball, baseball, t-ball, soccer, gaga ball, gymnastics, arts and crafts, music, dance, computers, cooking, science, nature, pony rides and splash playground, playground for all ages, karate, sports clinics, special programs, Camp Fun Reading and Math Enrichment program, and Super Senior Adventure TRIPS program. New this year: low ropes zip line. Note: Transportation, lunch, snacks, camp backpack, T-shirt and daily towel service included. Open houses: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 7; check website for additional dates.

WOODMERE

Lawrence Woodmere Academy Summer Day, 336 Woodmere Blvd., 516-374-5559, lawrencewoodmere.org. Ages: 2 to 15. Fees: Call for rates. Specialties: Full day, half day; Red Cross swim instruction, heated pools and towel service, seven arts and crafts studios, drama, dance, tennis, karate, music, gaga, aeroball and all sports, sports clinics, day and overnight trips and arts academy. Special one-week programs in culinary arts, adventure, tech, Lego engineering, golf, surfing, gymnastics, trapeze camp, all immersion sports camp and arts camp. Note: Transportation and meals included, extended days: early drop-off and late pickup available. Open houses: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 1 to June 28.