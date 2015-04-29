Parrish Art Museum's exhibits inspire

At first, I wasn't a huge fan of modern art. I loved classic art though. After seeing the background and history of modern art, I changed my mind. The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill is simple, yet complex. It is about the understanding of the world and how we live in it. The reasons why every piece of artwork there was created is fascinating. Every piece of artwork has a background. Some are about culture or society. Each room has its own theme: representational art, photographs, self portraits, still life, painting horizons and much more. Materials vary; watercolor, ribbon and beads, oil paint, pastel, plastic, tar on plywood, clay, ink on paper, etc.

Almost every room has a description of the artwork and its creator. The Ladd Brothers had an experience with ants in a Lego box when they were younger. They thought it was a sign to inspire them so they made a whole exhibit of artwork about the experience and named it Mary Queen of the Universe. Two large sculptures, Tokyo Brushstroke I & II, are displayed on the museum lawn. The Parrish Art Museum is truly worthy of a look.

Visit: 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, parrishart.org