Peer Mediators can help solve problems

Being in the Peer Mediation Group at our school is a fun and helpful experience. You learn how to help other kids solve their problems with their friends or peers. During our training, we have different activities that help us cooperate. For example, we were put in a group of four students. Two of the students have a problem between each other and the other two students have to help them come up with a solution or a compromise. It was fun because it was almost like being in a play. We also had the opportunity to learn how to come up with solutions to some of our own problems. We hope we have a fun time being Peer Mediators and get to help somebody. We think every school should have this. It is a good way of helping one another without always having to call on an adult.