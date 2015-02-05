Peppermint adds zing to hot cocoa
After a fun day playing in the snow or the cold, I have a drink to make you warm. It's a great drink. You should try it.
INGREDIENTSCandy cane (or any hard peppermint candy)
Hot cocoa mix
Whipped cream (optional)
Sprinkles (optional)DIRECTIONS1. Put the candy cane in a blender or crush it until it is like a powder.
2. Make a cup of hot cocoa using your favorite mix.
3. Mix the candy cane into the hot cocoa.
4. Add your favorite toppings.
5. Enjoy your peppermint hot cocoa.