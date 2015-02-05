Things to DoFamily

Peppermint adds zing to hot cocoa

By MAYA FRANCISCO. Kidsday Reporter

After a fun day playing in the snow or the cold, I have a drink to make you warm. It's a great drink. You should try it.

INGREDIENTSCandy cane (or any hard peppermint candy)

Hot cocoa mix

Whipped cream (optional)

Sprinkles (optional)DIRECTIONS1. Put the candy cane in a blender or crush it until it is like a powder.

2. Make a cup of hot cocoa using your favorite mix.

3. Mix the candy cane into the hot cocoa.

4. Add your favorite toppings.

5. Enjoy your peppermint hot cocoa.

Didn't find what you were looking for?