Plaza Theatrical Productions’ live action ‘Pinocchio’ at The Showplace at Bellmore Movies

Plaza Theatrical Productions, which will be presenting various shows most days of the week until the start of March, will include a rendition of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale “Pinocchio” in its schedule at The Showplace at Bellmore Movies.

Kevin Harrington, Plaza producer/director, says he was inspired by a version of “Pinocchio” he saw as a child.

“When I was four years old, this production was broadcast live on CBS television,” he says. “The broadcast became an annual event for a few years. I remember watching the production annually with my family. I loved the music and story. . . . The whole experience was just magical.”

The performance is being arranged like a traditional Broadway musical, using character-driven songs to tell the story. Expect detailed production values, says Harrington. “All of our shows, regardless of the venue . . . feature full sets, costumes, props [and] are followed by an opportunity for audience members to meet the characters and take photos.”

Many of its stars are Long Island natives. “ ‘Pinocchio’ has always been a favorite of mine because it shows the innocence of Pinocchio and how he must face choices as he travels down his road of discovery,” says T.C. Weiss of Floral Park, who plays Fox, adding, “Pinocchio shows us we can work our way through the world by making the right choices and hold onto our innocence, and yet still be smarter in our choices when we have a family helping us along.”

Warren Schaefer of Massapequa plays Geppetto. He says he hopes “to create a character who opens the children’s imagination.”

The show runs once a day from Feb. 3 to 4 and Feb. 10 to 11. Tickets are available in advance at plazatheatrical.com.

The Showplace at Bellmore Movies is located at 222 Pettit Ave., Bellmore. The phone number is 516-599-6870.