Pokémon Rumble World review: Best game ever

Are you tired of playing Luigi’s Mansion over and over again on your Nintendo 3DS? Well, I’ve been playing Pokémon Rumble World, and it is the best game I’ve ever played on my 3DS.

You start out choosing a Mii. Once you do, the game starts in a kingdom, and you are talking to the king. He has seen a magician, and he has 10 species of Pokémon. The king wants you to capture 11 species because he is tired of the magician bragging. Now, to capture a Pokémon. At every end of a level, there will be a boss (ex. Delfox), and you have to defeat it in order to leave. There is about a 1-in-50 chance that you will be able to collect the boss you defeat. So far, I have two bosses. But watch out: After you get 11 species of Pokémon, the wizard will get mad, and you will have to battle a mega-evolved Alakazam!

Okay, now that we have the basics, let’s jump back to the word “level.” You need to have a hot air balloon inflated to go to levels. You can buy hot air balloons from the shop with gems, and you get a free one from the king. There will be three or four levels, and they will be chosen randomly every time.

There are adventurer levels. Every time you collect a certain number of species of Pokémon, you level up. As you level up, you can get new clothing, hot air balloons, houses, and strong Pokémon will befriend you. But as you get higher in levels you will have to face nasty bandits and timed royal competitions, but everything has a reward involved.

I hope you find as much enjoyment out of this amazing game by Nintendo as I have!

RATING 5 smiles