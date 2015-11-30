Poll: Do you shop online?

Have you ever wondered how much shopping kids do online? Do you go to the shop first, and buy the item later online? Do you just buy the item there in the shop?

For my first question, two kids I asked answered, “I do all my shopping online,” seven kids I asked answered, “I do half my shopping online,” 13 kids I asked replied, “I do a quarter of my shopping online,” and 12 kids answered, “I don’t do any of my shopping online.”

For my second question, five kids said they go to the store first and buy the item later online, and 33 kids answered that they just buy the item right there in the store. For kids it is more about going out with friends than it is actually buying stuff.