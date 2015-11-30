Poll: What do you do on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is a time when family gets together for a great meal, but there are other traditions as well. I wanted to find out what special things kids like to do when their family does get together. Here is what I found out:

One kid said that she and her family use that time to travel to another country. Another kid said that they use the daytime to invite friends over and spend part of the day with others that they really like. Kidsday reporter Louisa McDermott usually goes to the Union Glee Club in New York City and has a big lunch while they are being entertained. Some Kidsday reporters live most of the year in Manhattan, so they like to come out to Quogue and have dinner in a more peaceful setting. Annie Tolan does that. And my family goes to Syracuse to visit our extended family for Thanksgiving.