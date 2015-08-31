Pros, cons of being in class with sibling

My brother Christian and I are not in the same class in school. Sometimes (but not often) we wish we could be because it would make things better for us. For example, if one kid forgets or loses his homework the other sibling will have it and their parents won't have to phone a friend. Also, doing a class project would be easier. We could work together at home because the partner is always around. One more thing is parents don't have to worry about playdates. We are always together.

But it is not always good. If they get mad at one another the fights would be horrible. Siblings can be so tough on each other. It would also mean that they might not be open to making new friends because they have each other.

In conclusion, we think our school made the right decision keeping us apart.