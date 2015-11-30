Quogue Wildlife Refuge fun learning experience for kids

The Quogue Wildlife Refuge is a beautiful spot on Long Island. When I visited with my sister we saw chickens walking by! There are seven miles of beautiful hiking trails and it is the perfect place for kids in the summer who want to find out more about nature and our beautiful environment. One thing I thought was great was their Adopt an Animal program where you can help care for an animal when you donate money. Here they care for and permanently house injured wildlife that require people to help them survive, including a bobcat, owls, falcons and a bald eagle.

It is at 3 Old Country Rd., East Quogue. Online: quoguewildliferefuge.org