RoomLookz, LockerLookz accessories for locker or bedroom

We checked out a few items from RoomLookz and LockerLookz:

Portable LED Light and Magnetic Bin (reviewed by Peyton) is amazing. You can put your light on by pushing the on button on the back of the lamp. You can push the button to auto and it has a motion sensor. The Portable LED light is pretty, fashionable, colorful, bright fun, and so easy to use. The Portable LED light is a battery-operated lamp. It can be used as a lamp or a night light.

RoomLookz also makes a magnetic bin to hold your stuff. You can put it on your refrigerator or in your locker or on your magnetic calendar.

Room décor and organizers (by Caroline): The room décor items are magnets, a dry erase board, a mirror and two little containers. They are very good to organize with and the magnets are very good to hang papers up with. We like that you can organize your room and decorate your room at the same time. The products are very cute and very helpful too. I like decorating my room and these products make it much easier to decorate my room. We like that they were sparkly.

Candy Dispenser (by Abigail): The candy dispenser is a white gumball machine, but it holds more than gumballs. It comes with a bag of yummy candy-coated chocolates, which filled the dispenser halfway. There is a dispensing hole and it is easy to fill up with candy.

We enjoyed the candy dispenser. It was fun to share the candy with my cousins when we had a sleepover. You can even put different kind of candy in the dispenser. I tried chocolates and gum. What I like most about the candy dispenser is that it doesn’t need any coins to get some candy, because if it did I would have no more money.

I subtracted a point because it can easily be used by my sister (not locked) and that it sometimes dispenses too many candies. It’s good (and yummy)!

Age: 10 to 14

Rating: 4 smiles