‘Rules for Stealing Stars’ perfect book for magic lovers

The heartwarming story “Rules for Stealing Stars” by Corey Ann Haydu (Katherine Tegen Books) is an amazing book about a family of four girls, a sick mother, and a father who thinks that everything is OK even though it isn’t. The book is written from Priscilla’s point of view and the way the author described details was amazing. One of my favorites was how she described the way the star felt in Priscilla’s hands.

The older sisters were always locking Priscilla out of rooms and they were keeping secrets from her, and then she found out about tons of magical and mystical things in their house. The sisters explore the magical closets to see if they lead to good or bad places. They find darkness and gloom in one of the closets, and another closet relaxes them and makes them calm. The author described the closet worlds so that I could picture the worlds in my mind. I recommend this book to readers who like to use their imagination and who like magic.