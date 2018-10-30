Running is a great way for kids, parents to spend time together

Running is important to stay fit. A lot of parents run, and it’s something kids can enjoy doing with their parents.

Instead of dragging your parents to a mall or an arcade, run with them. It’s easy to do — you can just walk out of your house and start running.

Running with my dad is a lot of fun. He has run in marathons, so obviously it’s difficult for me to keep up with him, but sometimes he’s nice and runs alongside me. My dad encourages and motivates me by not letting me give up. That’s one of the benefits, because running alone you may want to give up, but it’s more difficult to give up if you’re running with your parents.

My dad and I have run two 5ks, and they were so fun. It will help make a bond between you and your parents and you can have fun at the same time. The next time your parents are free, ask them if they want to run with you.

Janet Rumble and Sandi Yarow’s sixth-grade class, Great Neck South Middle School