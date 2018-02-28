Character party at Safari Adventure in Riverhead

Little ones can meet Marshall from “Paw Patrol”, Doc McStuffins, Owlette from “PJ Masks” and Shrek during a character session, 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Safari Adventure in Riverhead.

Characters will appear around 6:30 p.m. for about 45 minutes to an hour. Children can dance and take photos with the characters. They’ll also have full access to the venue to bounce, climb and slide. And after the characters leave, the kids can get on and under a massive parachute, with parents joining in.

Safari Adventure has a cafe with dinner choices. The venue will open to ticket holders at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $19.99 for ages 2 and older, and include one adult for free. Additional adult is $4.99. Age 1 is $9.99 and includes one adult. Infants are free. “Plus” tickets include a $10 game card for the price of $5 to be used for playing arcade games.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance at the venue website. 1074 Pulaski St., Riverhead. 631- 727-4386​; thesafariadventure.com