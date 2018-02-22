Salt and Serenity in Massapequa offering family-friendly sessions

Kids can try out a salt room at Salt and Serenity Wellness in Massapequa.

During family sessions, children sit on the pink chunks of Himalayan salt and play. “It’s like a big sandbox, but it’s filled with salt and toys,” says owner Jaclyn Rinaldi.

Adults are welcome to sit with their children in the salt box or relax on lounge chairs nearby, Rinaldi says. Pharmaceutical-grade salt is also blown into the room and can be absorbed through the skin, Rinaldi says. The salt is said to be anti-viral, anti-bacterial, antifungal, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory.

Dr. Ronald Marino, associate chairman of pediatrics at NYU Winthrop Hospital, says he doesn’t see a down side, in general, to kids visiting a salt room. But children with respiratory issues such as asthma may want to avoid inhaling an particles of salt, he says. Parents should check with their pediatrician.

Rinaldi opened the salt room about five weeks ago. “I brought my kids to the salt room in Bayport,” says Rinaldi, who has two preschoolers. She liked it so much she decided to open in Massapequa. Salt and Serenity also offers adults-only sessions.

Family sessions will cost $15 per person. Salt and Serenity Wellness is at 5372 Merrick Rd. in Massapequa. For more information, call 516-809-6760 or visit saltandserenitywellness.com.