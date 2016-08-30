Sammi Sanchez: ‘I feel a connection to Jennifer Lopez’

We met new singer Sammi Sanchez and we think she is wonderful. We love her first single “Girls Talk.” We met her at Le Parker Meridien hotel in Manhattan recently.

We love your new song, “Girls Talk.” Can you tell us about it?

It’s actually like a true story. It was about a boy that I was friends with, and he just so happened to be talking to my best friend at the same time and I guess he didn’t know and he was being a little dumb about it. I wrote the song inspired by that situation and I wrote it with two other writers, Coco LaRue and Melanie Fontana and they kind of bring this song to life.

Where and how did you start?

I did a talent show when I was 10 years old and that was the first time I sang in public. It was scary and I was terrified, but my parents and my friends kind of pushed me and gave me the confidence to do it and that’s how I started.

What are some tips you will give young ones like you who are trying to get into the music world?

Just keep working hard. Taking classes always helps. I think being in a premier school helped me a lot. Just being confident in yourself and putting yourself out there.

Besides singing, what else is your passion?

I love everything in the arts. I’d never really gotten into sports or anything growing up. So it was always just like music or drawing and stuff like that.

Which artist inspired you the most?

I think Jennifer Lopez. I think she’s amazing. I really love her because she’s Latin and she sings in Spanish and English and she dances and sings and acts and I kind of grew up doing that. So I feel I have a connection with her. I also think Rihanna is a big inspiration of mine. She’s awesome.

Has anyone ever met you in the streets and kind of bombarded you for autographs or anything?

It’s happened a few times. I remember I was in Times Square and there was this group of girls and they came up to me and they were sweet. That’s a good memory.

Do you write all of your songs?

I do. There are some songs I don’t write, but I try and get in as much as I can and write. All my songs on my EP that I’m working on now I’ve co-written.

What is your favorite thing to do in New York City?

I love visiting Stardust Diner. I love that place. I used to go there all the time when I was little and I just love how, it’s like a Broadway show while you’re eating.

Find out more about Sammi at sammisanchez.com