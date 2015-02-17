Shadows of Disney characters surprise Long Island shoppers

Disney characters surprised unsuspecting shoppers at one Long Island mall this week.

Walt Disney World, as part of its DisneySide campaign, set up a pop-up store at Westfield Sunrise Center in Massapequa, transforming shoppers' shadows into animated characters, and then posted a YouTube video.

Hidden cameras captured kids' and adults' reactions -- ranging from pure shock and laughs to even a dance-off. Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Buzz Lightyear and even Cinderella made an appearance -- bringing a touch of Disney warmth to a frigid Long Island.

According to an official Disney blog, Disney Parks chose Westfield Sunrise Center because they wanted a mall somewhere cold and in the middle of winter. The goal? "To remind people that everyone has a side of them that laughs more, plays more and plain has more fun," which is the mission of the DisneySide campaign.

Check out the video below -- we guarantee it will put a huge smile on your face.