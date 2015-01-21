Have you ever seen a Coke or a Diet Coke with your name on it? With the creation of Share a Coke or Share a Diet Coke, you can find your name or words on the bottle of the Coke. Some words you can find on it are family, friend, legend, sis, champ, mate, buddy, BFF and much more. Don't you think this is so cool? Some places you can get them are at Target, Walbaum's, the Coca-Cola website (coca-colacompany.com) and other stores. It's a wonderful creation because you can find Coke with words and names on it and you can give it to your friends or family with their names or a word on it.