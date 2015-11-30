Shopkins Supermarket Playset review

We like playing with our Shopkins Supermarket Playset so we decided to tell you all about it. Maybe you would enjoy playing with Shopkins, too. Shopkins are toy figures that so many kids love to collect and play with. They are all supermarket themed. They are usually sold in packages or sets. They are colorful, glittery and cute. You can purchase accessories for them, baskets to put them in, or a carrying case to carry them in. We have so much fun playing with them.

AGES 5 and older

RATING 5 smiles