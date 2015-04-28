Sip 'n Soda diner is worth a Southampton stop

If ever you're in the Hamptons and need a bite to eat, I recommend stopping at one of the best diners on Long Island, Sip 'n Soda in Southampton. The restaurant has been around since 1958, and I was lucky enough to talk with Mark Parash, the third generation to run the restaurant. Mark said his grandparents started Sip 'n Soda and another diner The Candy Kitchen, which isn't too far away. The name Sip 'n Soda came from the song "Sippin' Soda" performed by Guy Mitchell. The luncheonette's old style makes you feel like you stepped back in time. Mark explained that this is one of the things that makes Sip 'n Soda such a special place, "It's just an original soda fountain, and folks seem to like that," he said.

I think it's the fun atmosphere and good food. Sip 'n Soda offers a wide variety of tasty breakfast and lunch options. My favorite meal is chicken nuggets with fries and a chocolate milkshake. And my brother saysthe grilled cheese is one of the best he's ever eaten. The restaurant is most busy during the summer so make sure to come in early before it gets too crowded.

Sip 'n Soda is open for breakfast and lunch all year, but open for dinner during the months of July and August. It's located: 40 Hampton Rd., Southampton. Online: sipnsoda.com