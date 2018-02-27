Southampton Ice Rink gives kids a place to skate in winter

In Southampton we are known for our summer attractions: the beaches, the vineyards, the farm stands and the country sights. Summer is incredible in the Hamptons. But for kids, there weren’t many things to do in the winter until the Southampton Ice Rink opened in 2013.

Before that, there weren’t many places to skate. Then the rink opened up. The ice rink has a generator and a cooling system to keep things chill. On Fridays, the rink has a special event called Teen Night when teens go to skate and have fun from 7 to 10 p.m. The cost is $15 for teens. We try to never miss a week of skating because a lot of our friends go.

You can rent skates for $5. The rink is also equipped with colored lights, which is a fun addition to the skating. The ice rink has a diverse menu with a large variety of food and drinks.

If you don’t know how to skate or are a little nervous about it, never fear! The rink has skating lessons. Other programs like drop-in hockey make it even easier to enjoy the winter skating. Or you can learn to do tricks like axel jumps, flip jumps and even lutz jumps. So get your skates on and join in on the winter fun!

The rink is at 668 County Rd. 39, Southampton; call 631-283-2158 or go online to southamptonicerink.com.

Valerie Hanley’s seventh-grade class, Our Lady of the Hamptons Regional Catholic School, Southampton