Sky Rover Voice Command Helicopter: Easy, but takes practice

I tested Sky Rover Voice Command Helicopter. It is a remote-controlled helicopter that can be controlled by either voice or remote. The remote control part was very easy to use. You can control the speed of the helicopter and you can make it hover by just a push of a button. This design is good but it is delicate, so you have to have good control while using it. You wear a headset and then you control the helicopter with different voice commands.

The voice command on the helicopter is not very good, but the remote controller works much better. I was disappointed that the conditions have to be just right: not much wind, so don’t use it near an air conditioner or fan. It takes a lot of practice to master it, too.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 4 smiles