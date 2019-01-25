Sky Viper drone takes video and is high on our list of toys

We tested out the Sky Viper V2400HD Streaming Video Drone. When you open up the package, the drone comes assembled and all you have to do is put batteries in the controller. That is a positive for both parents and kids.

When we first started flying it, the drone went up a couple of feet because we were only pressing the auto-launch and not the actual controls. After some practice, we started to get the hang of it.

We tried it first on a windy day and the drone was actually not hard to control; this was a very good feature. Then we tried it on a calm day and it was a lot easier to control. We really think this was a fun and exciting toy.

Even more exciting is that you can video things from way up high. It can also do some amazing stunts such as barrels and spins. It is something for everyone to enjoy and play with together.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jennifer Spaccaforno’s sixth-grade English class, North Country Road Middle School, Miller Place