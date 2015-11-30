Skylanders SuperChargers items

We tested a few of the new Sklyanders products that are out this holiday season. Before you even finish reading, we will let you know we rate them both a perfect 5 smiles (out of 5).

Deni tested the Skylanders SuperChargers Racing. Here is his review:

You will need to have the Wii system to play this version of the game. Make sure you have the nunchucks for the Wii, too. The Skylanders SuperChargers comes with the video game, the collection poster, the new portal of power, and three Skylanders figures. There is a plug connected to the portal that you have to connect into the back of the Wii console. There is a UBS plug that you put the plug in. After that, you turn on the TV and switch it to the Wii channel, then use the Wii remote to use the hand that comes with it. Then go to the game and plug in the nunchuck to the Wii remote. There can be more than two players that you have to put either Bowser or Stealth Elf on the portal. If there is more than one person, put every single character on the portal.

It is a fun yet challenging game. It is a racing game. There are different places to race (land, sea, and air). They all have specific vehicles. I lost the game at first but then I won the second game. I got first place. You have to have strategy and good patience to win.

AGES 6 and older

Jackeline tested the The Skylanders SuperChargers Starter Pack. She wrote: The game comes with control and figures to use with the game. It is bright and colorful, making it fun to use. It is not too hard to set up. The characters go on different types of adventures. There are many other characters and vehicles that you can purchase to add to your collection in the starter pack.

I loved playing the Skylanders SuperChargers. It’s so cool how the Skylanders come to life in the Xbox One. After reviewing this and playing with it, I know what I want for Christmas.

AGES All ages