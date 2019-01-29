'Redemption' singer Skylar Stecker meets Kidsday reporters from Patchogue

We had the pleasure of meeting pop and R&B singer Skylar Stecker at By Chloe, a vegan café, since she is a vegan. We learned many interesting things about her. For one she loves to cook in her free time, especially desserts but she says she makes a huge mess that her mom ends up cleaning up. Her biggest fear without a doubt is spiders! We asked her about her upcoming album called “Redemption,” available in stores March 15. The album has 10 songs, but she said “Redemption” and “Don’t Test Me” were her favorites. She even sang part of "Redemption" for us!

Skylar started her singing career when she was 10, and her debut was in her school talent show. Skylar said she had planned to play the piano, but her teacher wanted her to sing, so she did and she fell in love with singing.

When she was 10 and MattyBRaps (the rapper Matthew David Morris) was 8, they sang a song together called “Stereo.” Skylar’s first time on TV was on the Disney TV show “Austin and Ally,” she was a singer in the band on the show.

We asked Skylar who her favorite artist is, and she named two -- Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. Her favorite song is “Grenade” by Bruno Mars. Skylar is a very pretty, and we wanted to know if she had a boyfriend, she said no, she is married to her music. She said her family is very supportive, and her mom and dad take turns traveling with her. Skylar supports a charity that helps kids in wheelchairs and of course People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, since she is vegan.

We were dying to know if she had any embarrassing moments on stage. She said she had many, but her most memorable was when the pack for her ear piece was on her leggings; she had no pockets to hold the pack and as she danced the pack was pulling her leggings down. She said singer Camila Cabello is the most fun celebrity she has met, and they recently performed together.

Skylar said she dreams of performing one day at Madison Square Garden and, of course, winning a Grammy Award. After the interview was over, Skylar treated us to vegan cupcakes while she ate a veggie burger. She even shared her fries and beet ketchup with us. We chatted for a while and she made us feel like we were old friends, she was so nice. We wish her all the best in her music career and we look forward to seeing her in concert one day.