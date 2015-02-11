The 2015 Product of the Year awards feature items for mom, baby

More than 40,000 consumers voted to choose the 2015 Products of the Year award winners, which feature many items for baby and mom. The awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, Feb. 10, in Manhattan.

"Nearly 50,000 new packaged goods products are introduced each year," said Rich Fryling, managing director, Product of the Year USA, in a news release. "The distinctive red Product of the Year logo placed on packages and in advertising helps these new innovative products stand out to consumers, and our research shows that 44 percent of consumers are more likely to purchase a product recommended by 40,000 shoppers just like them."

Thirty products received the award, and there were a few specifically for babies and moms, such as: Beech-Nut Naturals, Dial Deep Cleansing Hand Soap, Snackeez, GoodNites Tru-Fit Underwear, Always Infinity, Yes! by Finishing Touch and Werther's Original Caramel Popcorn.

The Product of the Year awards were established 28 years ago and now appear in 40 countries to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. For more information and to view all the products that received the award, visit productoftheyearusa.com.