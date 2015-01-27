Snowbound? Fun activities for stir-crazy kids

You may be snowbound, but that doesn't mean the kids have to drive you crazy.

Indoor crafts, games and even sledding will keep your whole family entertained while schools are closed. Here are some fun ideas:

Get crafty: Sure, you can take out the crayons but why not make your own? You can easily make soap crayons, flour finger paint and a modeling compound (like Play-Doh) at home. Learn how here: http://nwsdy.li/1DazfLg.

Bake up a storm: There's nothing like comfort food during a snowstorm. Grab an apron and put your children to work. They can easily help you prepare homemade pizzas and no-bake Oreo truffles for dessert. Get the recipes: http://nwsdy.li/1wy1jTv. Kids can even make their own snow-cones: http://nwsdy.li/1t3uCSR.

Head outdoors: Your backyard may be the perfect place to let your children play in the snow. Or, grab a sled and take them for a stroll down your block, once it's safe to do so. We also gathered some of the best spots to go sledding on LI. Check them out here: http://nwsdy.li/1cpfCD0. We also want to see your snowmen -- send us images via Instagram using the hashtag #LISnowman -- and when your family is bundled up, use the hashtag #LISnowSelfies.