Sort It Out Jr. is sort of terrific

Sort It Out Jr. (University Games) is a fun new party game for kids. It brings the party out of kids and helps them learn at the same time.

This game is for kids 8 and older. Kids, get ready to sort it out!

It is a game full of challenges, and will bring a lot of laughs. When we were playing it, we laughed the whole time. This quiz game is full of questions, and some we never knew we would be able to answer.

Lots of kids recommend this game, from kids to adults, and even elderly. It's really easy to set up.

Besides questions, there are physical challenges, too. The directions will tell you what to do next. So get ready to sort it out!